At least 15 people, including journalists and medical staff, were killed after an Israeli airstrike hit the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, today, August 25. According to Al Jazeera, one of its journalists and three other media workers were among the victims. The strike also claimed the lives of Civil Defence officers and paramedics who were evacuating casualties from an earlier bombing at the hospital. A video from the scene shows rescuers being targeted as they carried out relief work. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed a strike in the area and announced an investigation. In a statement, the IDF expressed regret over civilian casualties, adding that it does not deliberately target journalists. Israel Approves Gaza City Attack Plan, Benjamin Netanyahu Vows To Defeat Hamas.

Israeli Strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital Kills 15

⚠️⚠️⚠️ UNPRECEDENTED Targeting Civil Defence officers and paramedics by Israeli jets while evacuating casualties following Israeli bombing of Nasser Hospital! pic.twitter.com/jHDlFANZqG — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) August 25, 2025

Al Jazeera Journalist Killed in Israeli Strike

An Al Jazeera journalist is among 15 Palestinians killed in an Israeli attack on the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. At least three other journalists were killed in the attack. pic.twitter.com/2RWfbXDSJH — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 25, 2025

IDF Confirms Strike, Expresses Regret Over Civilian Deaths

JUST IN - IDF confirms strike in the area of Nasser Hospital, instructs an investigation and says "The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such" — i24 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 25, 2025

