Italy's new parliament opens today with Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre due to preside over the first session of the upper house Senate as the most right-wing coalition since World War Two takes control of both chambers https://t.co/9BKZQz54Xh pic.twitter.com/wz2R7xIRWv— Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)