An emotional Jacinda Ardern was in tears while announcing she will stand down as New Zealand Prime Minister. The video of her speech has surfaced where she can be seen saying that she won’t be seeking re-election. In an emotional address, she said that she planned to stand down next month as she did not feel personally prepared to complete another term. She added that this has been the most fulfilling five and a half years of her life and she was leaving because with such a privileged job comes a big responsibility. Jacinda Ardern Announces She Will Resign as New Zealand Prime Minister in February, Won't Contest General Elections (Watch Video).

Jacinda Ardern Resigns:

