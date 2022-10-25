In an ongoing development in British Politics, James Cleverly has been retained as UK's Foreign Minister under Rishi Sunak's Cabinet. Despite not being a Sunak Loyalist, Cleverly has found his place in the newly-formed government's cabinet in Britain, as per reports. Indian-Origin Suella Braverman Back As UK Home Secretary in PM Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet, Jeremy Hunt Retained As Chancellor.

James Cleverly remains as UK's Foreign Minister:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)