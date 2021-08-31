In Pakistan's Sindh Province at Khipro City, miscreants vandalised hindu temple and broke the idol of Lord Krishna on Monday.

Hindu holy idols destroyed in the Pakistani city of Khipro. On August 30th vandals broke into the homes of Hindu residents and destroyed the statues kept in their homes, this all happened as they were busy celebrating Shri Krishna Janamasthami. pic.twitter.com/CoggghsVhp — Ehsan Rehan (@Ehzan) August 30, 2021

