In a big step for LGBTQ rights and marriage equality in Japan, a district court in Sapporo ruled that prohibiting same-sex marriage is unconstitutional.

#BREAKING Japan court rules not recognising same-sex marriage unconstitutional: media pic.twitter.com/7uV9GTFXvo — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 17, 2021

A district court in Japan's Sapporo ruled that prohibiting same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, a big step for #LGBTQ rights and #marriageequality in #Japan. https://t.co/FrGGmKDyus — William Yang (@WilliamYang120) March 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)