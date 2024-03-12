John Barnett, a former Boeing employee who has raised concerns about the company's production standards, has been found dead in the US. John Barnett had worked for Boeing for 32 years and retired in 2017. In 2019, John Barnett revealed to the BBC that workers, under pressure, were fitting substandard parts onto aircraft on the production line. LATAM Airlines Sydney-Auckland Flight Suddenly Drops Due to 'Technical Problem', 24 People Injured: Report.

John Barnett Dies

BREAKING: Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, who previously raised concerns over production standards, is dead in an apparent suicide. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 11, 2024

