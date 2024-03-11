A LATAM Boeing 787 suddenly dropped due to a "technical problem" on the Sydney-Auckland flight. As per news agency BNO News, 24 people were injured in the incident after the LATAM Boeing 787 aeroplane suddenly dropped due to a "technical problem" on the Sydney-Auckland flight. United Airlines Flight Drops 28,000 Feet in 10 Minutes Before Pilot Changes Directions to Head Back to New Jersey.

LATAM Boeing 787 Suddenly Drops

JUST IN: LATAM Boeing 787 suddenly drops due to "technical problem" on Sydney-Auckland flight, injuring 24 people - NZH — BNO News (@BNONews) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)