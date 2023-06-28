A brush fire in Perris on Tuesday caused several homes to be damaged or destroyed and forced people to flee as firefighters rushed to put out the flames. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the fire was discovered at around 2:30 p.m. between Gavilan Hills and Perris in the vicinity of Juniper and Santa Rosa Mine roads. About 55 acres have been burnt in the Juniper Fire, which has a 5% control rate. Despite the fact that personnel are currently evaluating the structures, several residences seemed to have significant damage. Canada Wildfire: Alberta Announces Emergency Wildfires Rage, Thousands Flee Home (Watch Video).

Juniper Fire in California Videos

🚨#BREAKING: A Massive Brush Fire has broken out and has Engulfed Multiple Homes and Vehicles on fire 📌#Perris | #California Multiple firefighters are currently at the scene of a significant brush fire in Perris, California. The fire has caused multiple homes and structures… pic.twitter.com/RdJatRANa2 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 27, 2023

#Breaking: : A large brush fire, named #JuniperFire, is burning near Perris, California. Multiple structures are involved. pic.twitter.com/UlqSRUOhNq — Fast News Network (@fastnewsnet) June 27, 2023

🚨BREAKING: Massive fire engulfs residences and structures in #Perris, #California. Multiple firefighters are battling with it, trying to put out the fire. pic.twitter.com/yl53XVyk4w — Insider Times (@Insider_Times) June 28, 2023

