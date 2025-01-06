Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation as Prime Minister of Canada after serving for nine years. The Liberal Party leader stated he will step down but remain in office until a successor is chosen. Trudeau’s resignation follows growing internal pressure after a series of setbacks, including a historic by-election defeat and plummeting approval ratings of just 22%. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s surging popularity further signaled a challenging path ahead for the Liberals. Justin Trudeau Expected To Resign: Canadian PM To Announce His Resignation As Liberal Party Leader, Says Report.

Justin Trudeau Resigns

BREAKING NEWZ... Trudeau's Press Conference...Ottawa, Canada Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau announced he is set to resign as Liberal Party leader and as Prime Minister. He will stay on till a new Liberal Party leader is in place. He has requested prorogation of the Canadian… pic.twitter.com/2shR0Jpxwn — BREAKING NEWZ Alert (@MustReadNewz) January 6, 2025

BREAKING: CANADA PM JUSTIN TRUDEAU SAYS HE WILL RESIGN AS PM & PARTY LEADER https://t.co/ALro9YBdNE pic.twitter.com/eqnMu0aiiu — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 6, 2025

