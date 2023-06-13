According to BNO, the Death toll in Kenya's doomsday cult has risen to 313 with more than 600 people still missing. Earlier in May, the death toll linked to the doomsday cult in Kenya crossed 200 after police exhumed 22 more bodies. Cops had said that most of the bodies had signs of starvation. The bodies are believed to be those of followers of a pastor based in coastal Kenya, Paul Mackenzie. He's alleged (avoiding repetition of “believed”) to have ordered congregants to starve to death in order to meet Jesus. Kenya Cult Death Toll Rises to 201 After Police Exhume 22 More Bodies, More Than 600 Reported Missing.

Kenya Cult Death Toll Rises

Death toll from Kenya doomsday cult rises to 313, with more than 600 people still missing — BNO News (@BNONews) June 13, 2023

