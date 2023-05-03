As the layoff horror continues, the World Economic Forum (WEF) report estimated that 14 million jobs could be shed worldwide by 2027. In its "The Future of Jobs Report 2023", the WEF said over the next half-decade that, the total expected net number of jobs would go away will be 14 million. Layoffs April 2023: From Meta to Amazon and Walmart, List of Companies That Announced Job Cuts This Month.

14 Million Jobs Could Be Gone by 2027:

World Economic Forum report estimates that 14 million jobs could be shed worldwide by 2027. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)