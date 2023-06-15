Australian lawmaker Lidia Thorpe on June 14 accused her colleague conservative senator David Van of sexual assault in Parliament. Lidia Thorpe was compelled to withdraw her remarks. A day after, she made a tearful address in the Senate and said that Australian Parliament was not safe for women. She broke down while narrating her ordeal. In her emotional address, she said that she had been subjected to "sexual comments", cornered in a stairwell, "inappropriately touched" and "propositioned" by "powerful men". Gilda Sportiello Breastfeeding Video: Italian Lawmaker Brings Baby Boy to Parliament, Becomes First MP to Breastfeed in House.

Lidia Thorpe Accuses Colleague David Van of Sexual Assault in Australia Parliament:

Lidia Thorpe Tearful Address in Senate:

