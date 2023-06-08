For the first time, a baby sat in the Italian parliament when politician Gilda Sportiello breastfed her son Federico in the Chamber of Deputies, prompting a round of applause from fellow members. “It’s the first time, with the backing of all parties. Best wishes to Federico for a long, free, and peaceful life," said Giorgio Mule as he chaired the session. Viral photos and videos of Gilda Sportiello breastfeeding her son in Parliament gathered the attention of social media. Southwest Airlines Flight Witnesses Ruckus as Drunk Woman Passenger Resists Arrest, Bites and Kicks Cops in US (Watch Video).

Baby Gets Round of Applause in Parliament

Italien, heute. Gilda Sportiello ist die erste Abgeordnete, die mit einem Neugeborenen in die Abgeordnetenkammer erscheint und ihr Baby Federico stillt. Der Applaus der gesamten Versammlung war lang und intensiv. pic.twitter.com/ZFytixegus — TheMissRossi 🍋 (@TheMissRossi) June 7, 2023

Politician Gilda Sportiello Breastfed Her Son in Parliament

Gilda Sportiello, Deputata del Movimento 5 Stelle, stamani ha allattato suo figlio Federico in Parlamento. Questa è stata la prima volta a cui un neonato è stato permesso l'accesso all'Aula di Montecitorio per stare con la mamma, grazie all’unanimità dei gruppi. Evviva la… pic.twitter.com/UzzGqgDk92 — Iacopo Melio (@iacopo_melio) June 7, 2023

