On Monday night, powerful storms caused extensive damage across the North Carolina region, uprooting trees and cutting electricity to thousands of people. On June 26, local news outlets reported that severe thunderstorms had caused power outages in certain areas of North Carolina including Salisbury. Around 3,000 individuals in Salisbury were without power at the height of the outages. The majority of the outages were fixed by the next morning. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said on the next morning that over a thousand consumers were still without power around the state. Lightning can be seen flashing above a road in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in a video posted by a Twitter user. Hail Storm in Colorado Video: 'Apple-Sized' Hail Injures Several Attendees at Louis Tomlinson Concert in Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Watch Video of Storm in North Carolina:

