Four people, including a seven-year-old girl, have been injured in a shooting outside a funeral in north London. The incident took place in Phoenix Road. Three women – aged 48, 54, and 41 – were taken to hospital following the shootings. Cops believe the shots were fired from a moving vehicle. Further details into the incident are awaited. US Shooting: At Least 10 People Shot During French Montana’s Music Video Shoot in Florida

