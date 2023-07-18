In a shocking incident in the United States, a three-year-old child shot and killed one-year-old sister in California's Fallbrook. The incident took place on July 17. The one-year-old girl was found with one gunshot wound. Initial probe revealed that her three-year-old sibling found "an unsecured handgun" and "accidently" fired on her. The victim was taken to Palomar Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. US Shocker: Pregnant Woman, Unborn Child Die After Toddler Shoots Them Accidently in Ohio.

Three-Year-Old Child Finds Gun, Shoots Dead One-Year-Old Sister in US:

