On Saturday, Maulana Tariq Jamil visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Narowal. The renowned Islamic scholar was warmly welcomed at the Kartarpur Darshan Devari. Maulana Tariq Jamil also took to social media to share pictures from his visit. In his tweet, Maulana Tariq Jamil said that he visited Kartarpur Corridor, where he met the local and foreign pilgrims. He also said that he was presented with presents by the management. Youssef al-Qaradhawi Dies: Prominent Muslim Scholar and Spiritual Leader of Muslim Brotherhood, Passes Away.

Maulana Tariq Jameel Visits Gurdwara in Kartarpur

I visited Kartarpur Corridor, where I met the local and foreign pilgrims and was presented with presents by the management. pic.twitter.com/1iaIVb09Jv — Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) September 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)