NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to attend the NATO Alliance summit in Vilnius this July. The NATO chief said this in an interview with the national Lithuanian broadcaster LRT. The NATO summit will be held in Vilnius on July 11 to 12, 2023. Russia-Ukraine War Anniversary: This Will Be the Year of Our Victory, Says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Invited to NATO Summit:

