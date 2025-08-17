During the Alaska summit, Russia's President Vladimir Putin walked on a red carpet, shook hands, and even exchanged smiles with his American counterpart, Donald Trump; however, the two did not reach a deal on ending the war in Ukraine. Ahead of their meeting in Alaska, First Lady Melania Trump wrote a letter to Putin, which Donald Trump hand-delivered. In her "peace letter", US First Lady Melania Trump urged Russian President Vladimir Putin that "it is time" to protect children and future generations around the world. It is learnt that immediately after receiving it, Vladimir Putin read the letter in front of the American and Russian delegations. "Dear President Putin," the letter began. "Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation's rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger." She further said, "As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation's hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few." The FLOTUS further said that Putin can singlehandedly restore the "melodic laughter" of children. "In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone—you serve humanity itself," it added. ‘It’s Not a Done Deal at All’: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin Say They Made Progress at Alaska Summit, but No Announcement of Immediate Ceasefire With Ukraine.

First Lady Melania Trump's Letter to Vladimir Putin Goes Viral

