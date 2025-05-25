A stabbing incident at Northland Shopping Centre in Preston, Melbourne, has left four people injured, triggering a swift lockdown of the premises. According to reports, multiple individuals were seen brandishing knives inside the mall. Police confirmed that one suspect has been arrested, while two others are believed to be on the run. Emergency services are on the scene, treating the injured and securing the area. Authorities have urged people to avoid the vicinity as investigations continue. Stabbing in Australia: Multiple People Stabbed, One Person Shot at Shopping Center in Sydney, Say Reports.

🚨 Northland Shopping Centre Melbourne Victoria in lockdown. …And the Australian Government @ausgov keep importing these grubs, putting Australians at risk more and more each day. MASS DEPORTATIONS!!! pic.twitter.com/wZdwyeg9im — Anthony Scalise (@esilacSynohtnA) May 25, 2025

BREAKING: Northland Shopping Centre in Melbourne, Australia on lockdown after reports of multiple people spotted with knives pic.twitter.com/17WRb93aqe — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 25, 2025

A stabbing incident just occurred at Northland Shopping Centre, Preston in Melbourne. Police have arrested one suspect, while two others remain at large. pic.twitter.com/vocQtuaz5U — 南洋辉叔 Uncle Hui (@alexcmhwee) May 25, 2025

