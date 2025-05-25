A stabbing incident at Northland Shopping Centre in Preston, Melbourne, has left four people injured, triggering a swift lockdown of the premises. According to reports, multiple individuals were seen brandishing knives inside the mall. Police confirmed that one suspect has been arrested, while two others are believed to be on the run. Emergency services are on the scene, treating the injured and securing the area. Authorities have urged people to avoid the vicinity as investigations continue. Stabbing in Australia: Multiple People Stabbed, One Person Shot at Shopping Center in Sydney, Say Reports.

Knife Attack at Melbourne Mall

Stabbing at Melbourne’s Northland Centre

Melbourne Knife Attack

