On Saturday in Mexico's Guerrero, armed men killed journalist Nelson Matus. In Acapulco's Emiliano Zapata neighbourhood, Matus was in his car parked behind a store. He was killed by gunfire after hitmen approached him, according to the local media. Matus was left alone and soon passed away next to the car. The Guerrero authorities have not provided specifics on what transpired. The murder of Matus is the second to occur in Acapulco and the fifth journalist to be killed in Mexico this year. Journalist Gerardo Torres Renteria was killed by hitmen in the harbour in May; this time, they went to his house. Even though he had lived away from the media for a while, Torres, 59, had been a cameraman for Telemundo and a co-founder of TV Azteca Guerrero. Gerardo Torres Rentería, Mexican Journalist, Shot Dead at Home in Acapulco.

