A cable car tower at a fair in Acapulco, Mexico, collapsed on December 24, causing multiple injuries. Videos shared on social media show the moment the tower began to tilt before toppling, causing chaos at the scene. As per reports, at least five people were reported injured, and emergency services quickly responded, transporting the victims to nearby hospitals. The "Eiffel Tower" ride, which collapsed, also damaged several nearby stalls. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, and the fair activities have been suspended until further notice. Passenger Tries to Divert Domestic Flight in Mexico to US, Volaris Airline Says.

#ÚLTIMASHORAS #NACIONAL Este es el momento exacto en que se desplomó una parte de un juego mecánico en la Feria de Acapulco, #Guerrero. Medios locales, reportan al menos dos personas heridas. pic.twitter.com/3eFdL0KtvJ — Visiónhuasteca (@Visionhuastecaa) December 24, 2024

JUST IN: Cable car tower collapses at fair in Acapulco, Mexico. Multiple injuries pic.twitter.com/hJvNtoFAFI — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 24, 2024

#ÚltimoMinuto Colapsa torre de un mini teleférico en la Feria de #Acapulco, al menos hay 5 heridos de gravedad. Usuarios ya habían reportado fallas en el juego mecánico desde hace días. #Guerrero pic.twitter.com/wV4DKjD4Wq — Jacob Morant (@JacobMorant) December 24, 2024

