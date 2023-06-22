PM Narendra Modi arrived in Washington DC on June 21 for a 3-day State visit to the United States. However, PM Modi's US visit has fetched the wrath of political leaders. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, hitting out at the visit, said, "PM Modi's government has cracked down on the press and civil society, jailed political opponents, and pushed an aggressive Hindu nationalism that leaves little space for India's religious minorities." The 81-year-old leader, in a tweet, urged US President Joe Biden to raise these facts in his meeting with Modi. PM Narendra Modi Is the World's Most Popular Leader, Says Report; Reveals Reasons Behind His Popularity.

Bernie Sanders Hits Out at PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Modi's government has cracked down on the press and civil society, jailed political opponents, and pushed an aggressive Hindu nationalism that leaves little space for India's religious minorities. President Biden should raise these facts in his meeting with Modi. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 21, 2023

