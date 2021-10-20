Mount Aso Volcano in southern Japan erupted on Wednesday with massive smoke into the sky. Japan Meteorological Agency issued a warning for the nearby towns Kumamoto and the southern island of Kyushu.

Here are the Videos:

BREAKING: Mount Aso erupts in southern Japan pic.twitter.com/OWec2fwnOu — BNO News (@BNONews) October 20, 2021

Here's the moment that Mount Aso in Japan erupted. (Caught on still photo webcam) pic.twitter.com/t3sMlOrNXc — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) October 20, 2021

