Islamic scholar Mufti Abdul Baqi Noorzai was shot dead by armed assailants at Quetta airport in Pakistan on Sunday night, March 16. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the incident, and local police have launched an investigation into the attack. More details are awaited. Pakistan Train Hijacking: Jaffar Express Rescue Operation Concludes, All Rebels Neutralised, 30 Civilians Reported Dead.

Another Pashtun religious scholar Abdul Baqi Noorzai, has been assassinated near Quetta Airport. In just 15 days of #Ramadan, this marks the fifth attack on scholars. These incidents are part of the brutal war in #Pashtunkhwa, if not stopped, the days ahead will be even bloodier. pic.twitter.com/BWSzMw5bz3 — Mir Kalam Wazir (@KalamWazir) March 16, 2025

