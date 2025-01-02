A mass shooting at the Amazura nightclub in Queens, New York, injured at least 11 people, according to reports. The incident occurred during a crowded event, causing panic and chaos. Authorities are investigating the motive and identifying suspects. Emergency responders treated victims on-site and transported several to nearby hospitals. Further updates on the incident are awaited. New Orleans New Year Tragedy: Mayor LaToya Cantrell Calls Bourbon Street Incident a ‘Terrorist Attack’ as Death Toll Rises to 12.

Amazura Nightclub Shooting

🚨 #BREAKING: MASS SHOOTING IN NEW YORK CITY At least 11 people have been shot in Queens, NY at Amazura Night Club This is still an ACTIVE situation. pic.twitter.com/x0QJLvxfUk — Ndi ramdhani (@ndiramdhani) January 2, 2025

🚨 #BREAKING: A mass shooting has occurred at Amazura nightclub in NYC. At least 13 people have been shot. The condition of the victims remains unknown. No details on the suspect or motive yet. This is a developing situation. Activeshooter NewYork BreakingNews Terroristsattack pic.twitter.com/O3BPCrClwZ — Jamal Amin (@JamalibnAmin) January 2, 2025

