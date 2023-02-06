A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers struck Turkey. The epicenter of the earthquake was near the town of Gaziantep, according to a report from BNO. The viral videos show buildings shaking as the earthquake jolted Turkey. Earthquake in Turkey: Quake of Magnitude 7.8 on Richter Scale Hits Near Gaziantep, Aftershock Felt in Syria (Watch Video).

Earthquake in Turkey:

Multiple apartment buildings have collapsed after a powerful earthquake in southern Turkey pic.twitter.com/wydrBj94RL — BNO News (@BNONews) February 6, 2023

Buildings Collapsed After Powerful Quake:

First video is emerging after a M7.8 earthquake in central Turkey.#Turkey #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/vMuS8hxBNo — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) February 6, 2023

USGS Estimates Death Toll Could Reach Thousands:

USGS estimates death toll from Turkey quake could reach in the thousands, says 15 million people felt strong to severe shaking pic.twitter.com/fa7HZD4LRh — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 6, 2023

