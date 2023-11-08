A man in Britain has been jailed for life for murdering his daughter's father-in-law with a kitchen knife in a row over wedding gifts. The shocking attack was caught on camera, and police have now released the chilling footage. In the video, the man, identified as Mohammed Al Sino, can be seen smashing the front door of the property in Castle Vale, Birmingham, before he launched the attack on March 13. He also went on to slash his daughter's husband, Aram Ibrahim, who was left with severe injuries but survived the attack. Al Sino stabbed Mr Ibrahim three times in the chest, killing him. UK Army Mulls Dropping Century-Old Ranks For Being Too Masculine and To Make Regiments More Inclusive.

Man Sentenced to Life for Murdering Daughter's Father-in-Law

#JAILED | We're releasing footage today of how we tracked and arrested a man just 40 minutes after he killed a father on his #Birmingham doorstep. Ahmad Al Sino has now been jailed for life for the murder of Mohammed Ibrahim. Full story ➡️ https://t.co/R6WZAGTGwo pic.twitter.com/gA3zNxtCGC — Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) November 7, 2023

