The British Army could be dropping century-old ranks in regiments in a significant move. General Sir Patrick Sanders, the Army's top official, is mulling to scarp the use of ranks like Rifleman and Guardsman for being too masculine and to foster greater inclusivity within regiments. According to the Daily Mail report, this approach would affect renowned Guards regiments and General Sir Patrick Sanders' Rifles regiment. 'Great Community Spirit!': Netizens Laud UK Police for Dropping Brides to Their Wedding Venue After Coach Carrying Wedding Party Breaks Down in Hedge End (See Pics).

UK Army Mulls Dropping Century-Old Ranks:

