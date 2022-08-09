Myanmar's ambassador to China, U Myo Thant Pe died on Sunday, becoming the fourth foreign envoy to have died in the country since 2021. Other foreign envoys to have died in the past year included German ambassador Jan Hecker, Ukraine ambassador Serhiy Kamyshev and Philippines ambassador Jose Santiago Chito Sta.

