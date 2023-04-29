In a bizarre incident that has taken place in the Netherlands, a man has been ordered to stop donating his sperm. As per reports, the Dutch court asked the man to stop donating his semen after a lawsuit was filed against him. Reportedly, the lawsuit has accused the man of fathering more than 550 children since 2007. As per a report in Wion News, the fertility scandal which shocked the Netherlands came into the limelight after a foundation and the mother of one of the children filed a lawsuit in The Hague. US Company Sacks Dutch Employee for Refusing To Keep Webcam On During Work From Home, Gets Fined by Netherlands Court.

Man Ordered To Stop Donating His Sperm

