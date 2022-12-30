A suspect in last month's killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested on Friday in Pennsylvania. The accused is identified as Bryan Christopher Kohberger, and has been held for murder charges. Punjab: Four Accused in Shopkeeper Gurjant Singh’s Murder Arrested; Probe Reveals Close Link With Pakistan-Based Terrorist.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger Arrested:

The man arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to the Idaho murders is 28 year old Bryan Christopher Kohberger. 🔗: https://t.co/v27xAfAgw3 pic.twitter.com/GyOj03PnV3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 30, 2022

