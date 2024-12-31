The New Year is a time for new beginnings, reflections, setting resolutions and goals, and, of course, celebrations. While many countries across the globe are gearing up to ring in 2025, depending on their time zone and location, some have already welcomed the new year. Countries like Kiribati, Tonga, Samoa, New Zealand, and Fiji have already ushered in 2025 with open arms and fireworks. Now, Australia joins them as one of the first few nations to celebrate the arrival of the new year. Midnight on January 1, 2025 in Australia is 06:30 PM IST on December 31, 2024. Which Country Will Celebrate New Year 2025 First and Last? Know When January 1 Begins Around the World at Different Time Zones.

Australia Ushers in New Year 2025

