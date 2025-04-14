New York Helicopter Tours, the company involved in a tragic helicopter crash on April 10 that claimed the lives of all six people aboard, is shutting down its operations immediately. The crash, which occurred in the Hudson River, killed Siemens CEO Agustin Escobar, his wife Merce Camprubo Montal, and their three children, Victor, Mercedes, and Agustin. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the shutdown and stated it would review the company’s operating license and safety record. Agustin Escobar Helicopter Crash in New York: Lawmakers Call for Ban on NYC Tourist Helicopters After Hudson River Chopper Mishap Kills 6, Including Siemens CEO.

New York Helicopter Tours Shuts Down

