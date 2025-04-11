A tragic helicopter crash in the Hudson River has claimed six lives, including Siemens CEO Agustin Escobar, his wife Merce Camprubi Montal, and their three young children, aged 4, 5, and 11. The incident has reignited safety concerns over tourist helicopter flights in New York City, with state Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal calling for an immediate ban on sightseeing helicopters. The senator emphasised that the crash could have been far more catastrophic had the aircraft gone down in a densely populated area. Siemens CEO Helicopter Crash: 6 Killed, Including Agustin Escobar and His Family, After Sightseeing Helicopter Breaks Apart Midair and Crashes Into Hudson River in New York City.

Siemens CEO Helicopter Crash in New York

JUST IN - Lawmakers call for ban on NYC tourist helicopters after Hudson River chopper crash kills six — NYP — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)