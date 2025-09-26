A 37-year-old elementary school teacher, Christopher Ward, has been arrested for allegedly "stockpiling" and sharing child pornography while teaching first-grade students at Hunters Point Elementary School in Queens. Federal prosecutors charged him with receiving, distributing, and possessing porn after his family recorded him admitting to the acts and handed over his phone to authorities. Ward reportedly used a messaging app to share hundreds of illicit images of minors, who were younger than 12 years old, for at least a year, including at least 30 instances of distribution. The Department of Education called the conduct "deeply disturbing" and confirmed Ward is no longer employed. He was arraigned and pleaded not guilty, with each charge carrying up to 20 years in prison. Ward remains in custody ahead of his next court appearance on October 2. ‘Gulf Coast Stapletons’ Influencer Joshua Stapleton Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Child Porn; Wife Defends Him Online Amid Backlash (Watch Video).

Elementary School Teacher Stockpiles, Shares Child Porn in New York, Arrested

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3

