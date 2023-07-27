According to a group of soldiers who appeared on Niger's national television late on Wednesday, hours after the president was detained in the presidential palace, Mohamed Bazoum has been removed from office. Colonel Amadou Abdramane, seated and surrounded by nine other officers, read from a statement stating that the deteriorating security situation and poor governance led the defence and security forces to resolve to overthrow the system. All Niger institutions have been halted, according to Abdramane, and the country's borders have been blocked. Russia Coup: Wagner Group Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Releases 11-Minute Audio File After Revolt, Says March on Moscow Showed 'Serious Security Problems in the Country'.

Niger Coup Latest Update

COUP D'ETAT IN NIGER - Group of soldiers appear on state TV - Announce President Bazoum has been removed - Order 7 pm-5 am nationwide curfew - Borders closed until further notice - Bazoum appears to have been detained - Niger is Western ally in fight against terror pic.twitter.com/iHJ3XbaF1s — BNO News (@BNONews) July 26, 2023

