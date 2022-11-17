North Korea today fired an unspecified ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan, according to news agency Yohnap. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a brief statement that it detected the launch from North Korea but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew and where it landed. North Korea's Military Says Missile Tests Were Practice to 'Mercilessly' Attack South Korea and US

Check Tweet:

North Korea has launched a missile towards the Sea of Japan, according to Yonhap. No details yet — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) November 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)