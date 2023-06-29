US President Joe Biden Thursday condemned the Supreme Court’s decision to ban the use of race in university admissions. The court's order said that colleges and universities must stop using race as a factor in the admission process. When President Biden was asked whether the court was "rogue?", to which he responded, "This is not a normal court." US: 41% Adults Approve of Joe Biden; Here’s What a New Poll Tells About the President.

‘Not a Normal Court’

NOW - Biden: U.S. Supreme Court "is not a normal court." pic.twitter.com/KP2Ukb5DHj — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 29, 2023

US President Joe Biden Condemns Supreme Court’s Decision:

JUST IN: When asked if the Supreme Court is a "rogue court" after affirmative action strike-down, President Biden says, "This is not a normal court." pic.twitter.com/KusTP3Yhs6 — Forbes (@Forbes) June 29, 2023

Affirmative Action Decision:

BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules to outlaw affirmative action in college admissions — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 29, 2023

Use Of Race In Admission Banned:

#BREAKING US Supreme Court bans the use of race in university admissions pic.twitter.com/9MEmJjOOui — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 29, 2023

