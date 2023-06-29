US President Joe Biden Thursday condemned the Supreme Court’s decision to ban the use of race in university admissions. The court's order said that colleges and universities must stop using race as a factor in the admission process. When President Biden was asked whether the court was "rogue?", to which he responded, "This is not a normal court." US: 41% Adults Approve of Joe Biden; Here’s What a New Poll Tells About the President.

