A new video of Nova Kakhovka Dam Destruction in Southern Ukraine has surfaced online. Following the destruction of the hydroelectric water reservoir, the water levels in the surrounding region is rising, while the Ukrainian authorities have anticipated floods in nearly 12 towns in the country. As the water level continues to rise, Russia claimed that the Ukrainian Military conducted attack on the dam after Kyiv blamed Moscow for the destruction. Nova Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine Destroyed: Ukrainian Military Conducted Attack on Reservoir, Alleges Russia as Kyiv Blames Moscow for Damage.

New Clip Shows Destroyed Hydroelectric Reservoir in Ukraine

New video shows destroyed hydroelectric dam in southern Ukraine pic.twitter.com/GyzbsLeCHK — BNO News (@BNONews) June 6, 2023

