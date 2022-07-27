Hundreds of Iraqi protestors break into the parliament building in Iraq's capital city Baghdad on Wednesday, July 27. The protesters breached parliament, chanting against the government, walking on tables, and waving Iraqi flags.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)