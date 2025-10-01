The iconic Oktoberfest in Germany's Munich was closed after a bomb threat and an explosion that occurred in the northern part of the city. According to Reuters, police said they discovered explosives in a residential building in the north of the city that caught fire and left one person dead. It was not immediately clear whether the deceased was the suspected perpetrator or someone else. Another person, who was not considered to be a danger to the public, remained missing. On its website, the Oktoberfest said it would remain shut on Wednesday until 5 pm in connection with the explosion in northern Munich. Oktoberfest Overcrowding Sparks Safety Concerns.

Oktoberfest 2025 in Munich Closed

MORE - A major police operation is underway in Munich, Germany. There appears to be a connection to a fatal explosion this morning in the Bavarian capital. Munich Mayor says there is "verified bomb threat." "We cannot take the risk of opening Oktoberfest." — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 1, 2025

Munich Oktoberfest 2025 Shut

6. Lageupdate Aufgrund einer unspezifischen Sprengstoffdrohung im Zusammenhang mit dem Einsatz im Münchner Norden wird das Festgelände auf der Theresienwiese vorerst bis 17:00 Uhr nicht geöffnet. https://t.co/lZpvrHUCDx — Polizei München (@PolizeiMuenchen) October 1, 2025

