Olympia, an ancient site on Greece's Peloponnese peninsula and the birthplace of Olympic Games, is under threat from raging wildfires in Greece. This is happening amid 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan. See horrific pictures and video of devastation caused by the Greece wildfires below.

🏅While the 2020 Olympic Games are in full swing in Tokyo… 🔥🇬🇷Wildfires raging 9,400km away in Greece threaten to destroy the ancient site where it all began Thread 👇https://t.co/qNzsSSvjWF pic.twitter.com/2G6czesWfh — Telegraph World News (@TelegraphWorld) August 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)