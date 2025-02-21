A herd of elephants turned opportunistic thieves after stumbling upon a broken-down truck loaded with oranges in South Africa. Captured on camera and shared widely on February 21, the viral video shows mechanics attempting to repair the vehicle while the elephants stealthily plunder the fruit. The unusual scene unfolds in a rural area, where the majestic animals take advantage of the situation, swiping the juicy fruit as mechanics work on repairs. The footage shows the elephants skillfully grabbing oranges with their trunks, unfazed by the presence of humans. Elephant vs JCB: Viral Video Shows JCB Trying to Shoo Away Animal, Only to Face Its Wrath.

Elephants Help Themselves to Oranges From Broken Truck in South Africa

When time is money ! This interaction highlights a mix of coexistence and tension between humans and elephants in areas where their habitats overlap. The "tax" might be a small price for drivers, but it’s a reminder of how these majestic animals adapt to a world increasingly… pic.twitter.com/Nckvr59TCX — Dreams N Science (@dreamsNscience) February 20, 2025

