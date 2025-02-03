Elephants are often known for their calm nature, earning them the title of "Gentle Giants." However, a viral video has shown the formidable power of an angry elephant. In the footage, an elephant is seen charging at a JCB machine in an open field with such force that the entire machine shakes. The collision kicks up a cloud of dust, showcasing the elephant’s immense strength. The exact location of the incident is yet unclear. Elephant Attack: Youth Making Instagram Reel Trampled to Death by Wild Elephant in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, Video Surfaces.

Elephant vs JCB

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)