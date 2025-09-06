At least one person was killed while several, including children, were injured in a bomb blast during a cricket match in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, September 6. According to Dawn, the incident occurred at Kausar Cricket Ground in Khar tehsil, located in Bajaur district. Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafique confirmed to Dawn that the explosion was a deliberate act, carried out using an improvised explosive device (IED). “The blast was a targeted attack,” he said. Quetta Suicide Blast: 14 Killed, 35 Injured As Massive Explosion at Balochistan National Party Rally in Pakistan, Disturbing Videos Surface.

1 Dead, Several Injured in Pakistan Blast

#BREAKING: One person killed and several others injured in an explosion while a cricket match was being played in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The blast occurred at Kausar Cricket Ground in Khar tehsil of Bajaur district. Bajaur District Police Officer… pic.twitter.com/fueySPp8el — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)