At least seven teachers were killed in a school shooting incident in northwestern Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan on Thursday. The incident took place at a government high school in Parachinar tribal district. The horrifying videos and photos have surfaced on social media. At the time of the shooting, the students were taking annual exams at the school. A detailed probe has been launched into the matter, said police. Serbia School Shooting: 9 Killed Including School Guard, Six Injured After Teenage Boy Opens Fire at School in Belgrade; Arrested.

Pakistan School Shooting:

FLASH: Seven people gunned down in a school in Parachinar, Pakistan Four of them are from the Shi'ite community, reports @RajaMuneeb pic.twitter.com/AakCwxOh4u — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) May 4, 2023

Seven Teachers Brutally Killed

पाकिस्तान के एक स्कूल में भारी गोलीबारी, 7 टीचरों की हत्या#Pakistan 7 Shia teachers killed by Takfiris in #Parachinar pic.twitter.com/sLkixyoyY5 — Shubham Rai (@shubhamrai80) May 4, 2023

