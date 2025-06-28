A shocking incident has come to light from Pakistan, where a suicide attack has been reported. According to news agency The Spectator Index, 13 Pakistani soldiers were killed in a suicide attack that targeted a military convoy. News agency AFP reported that a suicide attacker rammed an explosives-filled vehicle into a military convoy in Pakistan's North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In addition to the 13 soldiers, 10 soldiers and 19 civilians were also injured in the suicide attack. Pakistan: Islamic State-affiliated ISKP Claims Responsibility for May 11 Peshawar Suicide Attack.

Pakistani Soldiers Killed in Suicide Attack

BREAKING: 13 Pakistani soldiers killed in suicide attack that targeted a military convoy — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)