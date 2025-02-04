A Palestinian gunman infiltrated an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) checkpoint near Tayasir in the West Bank early on Tuesday, February 4, wounding at least eight soldiers before being killed in a fierce gun battle. Armed with an M-16 and wearing a tactical vest, the attacker ambushed soldiers as they opened the post at dawn. He breached the military compound and reached the watchtower entrance before reinforcements arrived. The ensuing firefight lasted several minutes, with the IDF ultimately killing the attacker as he attempted to flee. Two soldiers are reported to be in critical condition, and emergency medical teams evacuated the injured to nearby hospitals. Palestine: Israeli Army Truck Deliberately Runs Over Vegetable Cart During Raid in Tulkarm, Video Goes Viral.

IDF Soldiers Wounded in Gunfight with Palestinian Attacker Near Tayasir

🚨🇵🇸🇮🇱PALESTINIAN GUNMAN INFILTRATES IDF POST, WOUNDS 8 SOLDIERS A Palestinian attacker armed with an M-16 snuck into an IDF checkpoint near Tayasir in the West Bank early this morning, ambushing soldiers as they opened the post at dawn. The gunman, wearing a tactical vest,… pic.twitter.com/1WxPEtC4EW — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)